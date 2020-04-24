Potential impact of coronavirus outbreak on Impact of Existing and Emerging Glaucoma Therapeutics Market Trends And Forecast 2019-2027
A recent market study on the global Glaucoma Therapeutics market reveals that the global Glaucoma Therapeutics market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Glaucoma Therapeutics market is discussed in the presented study.
The Glaucoma Therapeutics market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Glaucoma Therapeutics market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Glaucoma Therapeutics market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.
companies profiled in the report include Allergan plc, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Santen Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., and Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
The global glaucoma therapeutics Market has been segmented as follows:
Global Glaucoma Therapeutics Market, by Drug Class
- Prostaglandins
- Beta Blockers
- Alpha Agonists
- Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitors
- Combination Medications
- Cholinergics
Global Glaucoma therapeutics Market, by End-user
- Hospitals
- Ophthalmic Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Global Glaucoma therapeutics Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Australia & New Zealand
- Japan
- China
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
