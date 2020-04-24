Potential impact of coronavirus outbreak on Nanomedicine Market Potential Growth, Share and Demand-Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts to 2025

market dynamics section of this report analyzes the impact of drivers and restraints on the global nanomedicine market. The impact of these drivers and restraints on the global nanomedicine market provides a view on the market growth during the course of the forecast period. Increasing research activities to improve the drug efficacy coupled with increasing government support are considered to be some of the major driving factors in this report. Moreover, few significant opportunities for the existing and new market players are detailed in this report.

Porter’s five forces analysis provides insights on the intensity of competition which can aid in decision making for investments in the global nanomedicine market. The market attractiveness section of this report provides a graphical representation for attractiveness of the nanomedicine market in four major regions – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World, based on the market size, growth rate and industrial environment in respective regions, in 2012.

The global nanomedicine market is segmented on the basis of application and geography and the market size for each of these segments, in terms of USD billion, is provided in this report for the period 2011 – 2019. Market forecast for this applications and geographies is provided for the period 2013 – 2019, considering 2012 as the base year.

Based on the type of applications, the global nanomedicine market is segmented into neurological, cardiovascular, oncology, anti-inflammatory, anti-infective and other applications. Other applications include dental, hematology, orthopedic, kidney diseases, ophthalmology, and other therapeutic and diagnostic applications of nanomedicines. Nanoparticle based medications are available globally, which are aimed at providing higher bioavilability and hence improving the efficacy of drug. There have been increasing research activities in the nanomedicine filed for neurology, cardiovascular and oncology applications to overcome the barriers in efficient drug delivery to the target site. Moreover, the global nanomedicine market is also estimated and analyzed on the basis of geographic regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. This section describes the nanomedicine support activities and products in respective regions, thus determining the market dynamics in these regions.

The report also provides a few recommendations for the exisitng as well as new players to increase their market share in the global nanomedicine market. Some of the key players of this market include GE Healthcare, Mallinckrodt plc, Nanosphere Inc., Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co Inc., Celgene Corporation, CombiMatrix Corporation, Abbott Laboratories and others. The role of these market players in the global nanomedicine market is analyzed by profiling them on the basis of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments.