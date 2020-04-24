Potential impact of coronavirus outbreak on Stretch Films Market – Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2019– 2026

A recent market study on the global Stretch Films market reveals that the global Stretch Films market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Stretch Films market is discussed in the presented study.

Key Segments Covered

By Material Type

Polyethylene (PE) Linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) Low-density polyethylene (LDPE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC)

By Product Type

Hand Stretch Film

Machine Stretch Film

Specialty Stretch Film

By Manufacturing Type

Cast stretch Film

Blown Stretch Film

By End Use

Food & Beverage Meat & Fish Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Others

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care

Electronics

Paper & Textiles

Others

Regional analysis is presented for following market segments:

North America U.S. Canada



Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America



Western Europe Germany Spain Italy U.K. France Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe



Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) China India ASEAN Australia and New Zealand Rest of APAC



Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



Japan

