Smart weapons Market Is Projected To Grow At A Moderate CAGR During The Period 2016-2022

Smart weapons are those guided weapons that can strike a target with high precision even if it is mobile or stationary. The targets can be located with the help of guidance systems such as lasers, satellites, cameras, infrared and GPS. These weapons provide high accuracy, increased lethality and wide range of paramilitary and military forces. The advancements in smart weapons will enhance the efficiency and capability of the military forces.

There are various types of smart weapons such as guided bombs, air-to-surface missiles, surface-to-air missiles, smart bullets, electromagnetic pulse weapons and precision artillery munitions.

Market Dynamics

The market is witnessing enormous demand due to factors such as changes in the nature of warfare, increasing need to decrease security damage and high demand for accuracy in arms and ammunitions. Also, aging military equipments and huge cost of maintaining those equipments drives the growth of the smart weapons market. Various governments such as China, US and Russia are investing heavily in the modernization of their military equipments which in turn give impetus to weapon manufacturers to develop smart weapons.

However, impact of arms trade regulations and dependency on the United States government is a challenge which hinders the progress of the market.

Market Segmentation

The global smart weapons market is segmented on the basis of technology, product and platform.

On the basis of technology, market can be segmented into Laser, Active Homing, GPS,Infrared, IIR Homing, IR Homing, Radar, Passive Homing, Wire-guided, Satellite and others. The market is split into Missiles, Air-to-Air & Air-to-Surface Missile, Anti-Ship & Antisubmarine Missile, Antitank Missiles & Standoff Missiles, Guided Bombs, Munitions, Artillery Shells, Mortar Rounds, antitank & Tactical rockets, Target Pods, Guided Projectiles and Guided Rockets.

On the basis of platform, the market is segmented into air, land and naval.

Geographical Analysis

The market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific and MEA. North America and Europe are projected to be the most lucrative market with significant growth. North America is dominating the smart weapons market due to increase in defense budget and continuous development in technology in smart weapons.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the market include General Dynamics, Thales Group, Orbital ATK, MBDA, Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Raytheon.

Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights

Global Market segments

Global Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Global Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Global Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

