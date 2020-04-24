Systemic Sclerosis Market Size, Share, Trend, Epidemiology and Market Forecast to 2030

Systemic Sclerosis (SSc) is an autoimmune disease affecting the connective tissue which in-turn damages the skin and internal organs. It is characterized by distinctive pathogenic triad of microvascular damage, deregulation of innate and adaptive immunity, and generalized fibrosis in multiple organs.The name of the condition comes from the Greek word, ‘sclero’ for hard and ‘derma’ for the skin. This hardening of the skin can be one of the first noticeable symptoms of the condition, due to excessive production of collagen. The excess of collagen can affect the skin, joints, tendons, and internal organs. It causes scarring and stops the affected parts of the body from functioning normally.

SSc is a complex and heterogeneous disease, and is therefore, associated with a wide range of possible signs and symptoms. The episodes of Raynaud phenomenon can occur weeks to years before fibrosis. A spectrum of digital vascular disease is observed in SSc. Puffy or swollen hands are commonly observed. Lung fibrosis (interstitial lung disease) and pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) are the two leading causes of mortality in SSc.

DelveInsight’s “Systemic Sclerosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Systemic Sclerosis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Systemic Sclerosis market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Systemic Sclerosis market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, Systemic Sclerosis market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Systemic Sclerosis Market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The report also provides detailed current Systemic Sclerosis treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Systemic Sclerosis Market Key Facts

As per the US National Library of Medicine, women are four times more likely to develop this condition than men.

Estimates of SSc have been difficult due to the rarity of the disease and the wide range of symptoms and severity. As per the National Organization for Rare Disorders 2018, systemic scleroderma is thought to affect 40,000–165,000 people in the US. It may occur at any age, but the symptoms most frequently begin during midlife.

As per the study by Schwartz et al., 2018, SSc is a rare disease and is diagnosed in approximately 67 male patients and 265 female patients, per 100,000 people each year in the United States.

SSc usually appears in women aged 30–40 years, and it occurs in slightly older men. In approximately 85% of cases, systemic sclerosis develops in individuals aged 20–60 years.

The United States showed higher Prevalence of Systemic Sclerosis (SSc) cases in 2017. Germany had the highest Prevalent population of Systemic Sclerosis (SSc) among the EU5 nations.

Visit For Sample Pages:

https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/systemic-sclerosis-market

Key Benefits of Systemic Sclerosis Market Report

Systemic Sclerosis market report provides an in-depth analysis of Systemic Sclerosis Market Size, Share, Trend, Epidemiology and Market Forecast till 2030, in 7 major market i.e. EU5 (Germany, Italy, Spain, France and the UK), Japan, and the United States.

The Systemic Sclerosis market report will help in developing business strategies by understanding the Systemic Sclerosis Market trends & developments, key players and future market competition that will shape and drive the Systemic Sclerosis market in the upcoming years.

The Systemic Sclerosis market report covers Systemic Sclerosis current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies in 7 MM.

The report provides a detailed assessment of the Systemic Sclerosis market in terms of market drivers & barriers, Unmet Needs, market opportunities, patient population, comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, and other factors.

Systemic Sclerosis Market

The Systemic Sclerosis market outlook section of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted Systemic Sclerosis market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand for better technology.

The report gives a thorough detail of Systemic Sclerosis market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders.

Systemic Sclerosis Epidemiology

The Systemic Sclerosis epidemiology section covers insights about historical and current Systemic Sclerosis patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries (i.e. the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Systemic Sclerosis Drugs Uptake and Key Market Players

The Systemic Sclerosis Drugs Uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Systemic Sclerosis market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period. The analysis covers Systemic Sclerosis market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.

Report’s Drugs Uptake section helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions. Some of the emerging therapies in Systemic Sclerosis (SSc) market include Pirfenidone, Lenabasum, Brodalumab, Tocilizumab, Terguride, GLPG1690, and others.

Key players, such as Corbus Pharmaceuticals, Kaken Pharmaceutical, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, Genentech, Galapagos NV, GNI Group, Fibrocell, Medac, Kadmon Corporation, Roche, Kyowa Hakko Kirin, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, CSL Behring, Seattle Genetics, Forbius and others are involved in the development of therapies for the treatment of Systemic Sclerosis (SSc) patients.

Visit for sample pages:

https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/systemic-sclerosis-market

Table of Content

Key Insights Executive Summary Systemic Sclerosis Competitive Intelligence Analysis Systemic Sclerosis Market Overview at a Glance Systemic Sclerosis Disease Background and Overview Systemic Sclerosis Patient Journey Systemic Sclerosis Epidemiology and Patient Population Systemic Sclerosis Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Systemic Sclerosis Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Systemic Sclerosis Treatment Systemic Sclerosis Marketed Products Systemic Sclerosis Emerging Therapies Systemic Sclerosis Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute Analysis Systemic Sclerosis Market Outlook (7 major markets) Systemic Sclerosis Access and Reimbursement Overview KOL Views on the Systemic Sclerosis Market. Systemic Sclerosis Market Drivers Systemic Sclerosis Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.

Related Reports-

Systemic Sclerosis Epidemiology Forecast to 2030

DelveInsight’s Systemic Sclerosis Epidemiology Forecast 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted epidemiology of Systemic Sclerosis in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Systemic Sclerosis Pipeline Insights, 2020

Systemic Sclerosis Pipeline Insight, 2020 report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Systemic Sclerosis market.