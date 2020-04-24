The impact of the coronavirus on the Emerging Opportunities in Telemedicine Market with Current Trends Analysis

The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Telemedicine Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Telemedicine market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Telemedicine market.

Country Coverage

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Company Coverage

Teladoc Inc

AMD Global Telemedicine Inc

Honeywell Life Care Solutions

Doctor On Demand

Executive Summary

Healthcare is defined as the procedure or methods employed in alimentation and enhancement of health. The healthcare procedure involved diagnosis, treatment and prevention of diseases by healthcare professionals like physicians, dentistry, chiropractic, optometry, psychology and others. The healthcare can be classified into: traditional itinerant healthcare, in which patient get diagnosed from healthcare professional by visiting hospital and clinics; and on-demand healthcare, which involves technology interference in healthcare, to provide facilities to obtain healthcare services at any place and time.

The on-demand healthcare is further categorized in three categories: brick-and-mortar, telehealth and telemedicine. The brick-and-mortar helps in providing the nearby hospitals, clinics and healthcare location to the patients. The telehealth comprised of software and technologies that facilitates the customers to monitor their health 24*7 by own through websites, mobile applications and others. The telemedicine deals in remotely delivery in healthcare services like, health assessments or consultations, with the help of telecommunication network.

There are three broad categories of telemedicine : Two-way audio/visual communication, remote monitoring and store-and-forward, providers share patient medical information like lab reports at another location. The telemedicine market is segmented into three segments: on the basis of end user, it consist of the telehome, mHealth (mobile health) and telehospital; on the basis of medium, it includes telemedicine technology and telemedicine services; and on the basis of specialty, like Dermatology, Gynecology, Cardiology, Neurology, Orthopedics, etc.

The global telemedicine market is expected to augment at high growth rates during the forecasted period (2020-2024). The global telemedicine market is supported by various growth drivers, such as increasing ageing population, increasing chronic diseases, rising per capita healthcare expenditure, surging internet users, rising smartphone penetration, reach in rural and remote area, etc. Yet, the market faces certain challenges, such as, resistance in accepting technology, high implementation cost, legal issues, doctor patient confidentiality, etc.

Telemedicine Market Size and Forecast

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Telemedicine Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Telemedicine Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

