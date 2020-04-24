The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for Market Forecast Report on Needle Coke 2019-2026
Needle Coke Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Needle Coke Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Needle Coke Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.
This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.
The report analyzes the market of Needle Coke by main manufactures and geographic regions. The report includes Needle Coke definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure, development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development and market status.
COVID-19 Impact on Needle Coke Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Needle Coke market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Needle Coke market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
By Market Players:
competitive landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein type, grade, and application are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. The study also includes pricing analysis based on type, region, and key players.
The study provides a decisive view of the global needle coke market by segmenting it in terms of type, grade and application. In terms of product type, the needle coke market has been classified into petroleum derived and coal tar pitch derived. In terms of grade, the needle coke market has been segregated into intermediate, premium, and super premium. In terms of application, the needle coke market has been divided into graphite electrode, lithium ion batteries, and others. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for needle coke in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
The report provides the historical market size from 2012 to 2016 and actual market size of needle coke for 2017 and estimated market size for 2018 with forecast for the next eight years. The global needle coke market has been provided in terms of revenue in US$ Mn and in terms of volume in kilo tons. Market size has been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level market.
The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global needle coke market. Key players operating in the needle coke market include Phillips 66, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, JXTG Holdings, Inc., Baotailong New Material Co., Ltd., Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Bao-steel Group, C-Chem CO., LTD., Seadrift Coke LP, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, Shanxi Hongte Coal Chemical Co Ltd., Sinosteel Anshan Research Institute of Thermo-Energy Co., Ltd., Petrochina International Jinzhou Petrochemical Co., Ltd., Shijiazhuang Deli Chemical Co., Petroleum Coke Industries Co. (K.S.C), Petrocokes Japan Ltd., and FangDa Carbon New Material Co. Ltd.
Needle Coke Market, by Type
- Petroleum Derived
- Coal Tar Pitch Derived
Needle Coke Market, by Grade
- Intermediate
- Premium
- Super Premium
Needle Coke Market, by Application
- Graphite Electrode
- Lithium Ion Batteries
- Others (Specialty Carbon, etc.)
Needle Coke Market, by Region Analysis
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Rest Of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Key Takeaways
- The coal tar pitch segment is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period .This is due to the resumption of coal tar pitch based needle coke manufacturing units in China. These units had been shut down due to the environmental constraints and closure of graphite electrode production units during 2015 and 2016.
- Most of the needle coke is utilized in the manufacture of graphite electrodes. These electrodes are employed in new steel production and recycling of steel. Asia Pacific was a prominent manufacturer of steel in the world, as of May 2017.
- Needle coke is employed to manufacture graphite anode material for lithium-ion batteries. Graphite anodes materials made from needle coke have ability in particle size reduction, improve process ability, improve chemical properties, increase density, improve first cycle efficiency, and offer ease of intercalation.
- In terms of application, the graphite electrode segment accounted for more than 80% share of the needle coke market in 2017. The segment is likely to remain dominant during the forecast period.
- Historical prices of needle coke were quite stable until December 2014. Prices started falling due to the low oil prices and oversupply of the product. Prices reached an all-time low by the end of 2016.
