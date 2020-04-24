The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for Rapid Industrialization to Boost Polyurethane (PU) Market Growth by 2019-2028
The global Polyurethane (PU) market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Polyurethane (PU) market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Polyurethane (PU) market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Polyurethane (PU) market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Polyurethane (PU) market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
segmented as follows:
Global Polyurethane Market, by Raw Material Type
- Toluene Diisocyanate (TDI)
- Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI)
- Others (Including Polyols and HDI)
Global Polyurethane Market, by Product Type
- Coatings
- Adhesives & Sealants
- Flexible Foams
- Rigid Foams
- Elastomers
- Others (Including Monomers and Resins)
Global Polyurethane Market, by End-user
- Bedding & Furniture
- Building & Construction
- Appliances & White Goods
- Automotive & Transportation
- Footwear
- Others (Including Packaging and Sports Accessories)
Global Polyurethane Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways
- Extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify growth opportunities and market developments
- Analysis of raw material types and product types of polyurethane and end-users wherein polyurethane is employed
- Identification of key factors useful to build a roadmap of upcoming opportunities for the polyurethane market at the global, regional, and country levels
- Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global polyurethane market between 2018 and 2026
- Detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the global polyurethane market to help understand the competition level
- Porters’ five forces analysis that highlights the power of buyers and suppliers operating in the market
Each market player encompassed in the Polyurethane (PU) market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Polyurethane (PU) market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
COVID-19 Impact on Polyurethane (PU) Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Polyurethane (PU) market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Polyurethane (PU) market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
