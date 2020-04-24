The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for Rapid Industrialization to Boost Polyurethane (PU) Market Growth by 2019-2028

The global Polyurethane (PU) market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Polyurethane (PU) market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Polyurethane (PU) market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Polyurethane (PU) market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Polyurethane (PU) market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

segmented as follows:

Global Polyurethane Market, by Raw Material Type

Toluene Diisocyanate (TDI)

Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI)

Others (Including Polyols and HDI)

Global Polyurethane Market, by Product Type

Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Flexible Foams

Rigid Foams

Elastomers

Others (Including Monomers and Resins)

Global Polyurethane Market, by End-user

Bedding & Furniture

Building & Construction

Appliances & White Goods

Automotive & Transportation

Footwear

Others (Including Packaging and Sports Accessories)

Global Polyurethane Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France Spain U.K. Italy Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify growth opportunities and market developments

Analysis of raw material types and product types of polyurethane and end-users wherein polyurethane is employed

Identification of key factors useful to build a roadmap of upcoming opportunities for the polyurethane market at the global, regional, and country levels

Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global polyurethane market between 2018 and 2026

Detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the global polyurethane market to help understand the competition level

Porters’ five forces analysis that highlights the power of buyers and suppliers operating in the market

Each market player encompassed in the Polyurethane (PU) market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Polyurethane (PU) market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Polyurethane (PU) Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Polyurethane (PU) market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Polyurethane (PU) market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

What insights readers can gather from the Polyurethane (PU) market report?

A critical study of the Polyurethane (PU) market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.

Learn the behavior pattern of every Polyurethane (PU) market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Polyurethane (PU) landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

The Polyurethane (PU) market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant Polyurethane (PU) market share and why? What strategies are the Polyurethane (PU) market players forming to gain a competitive edge? Why region is expected to lead the global Polyurethane (PU) market? What factors are negatively affecting the Polyurethane (PU) market growth? What will be the value of the global Polyurethane (PU) market by the end of 2029?

