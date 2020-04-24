The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for Sweden Skincare Market : Global Industry Statistics and Facts Helps to Flourish Industry Rapidly

“

The report on the Sweden Skincare market provides a bird’s eye view of the current proceeding within the Sweden Skincare market. Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Sweden Skincare market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The different factors that are likely to impact the overall dynamics of the Sweden Skincare market over the forecast period (2019-2029) including the current trends, growth opportunities, restraining factors, and more are discussed in detail in the market study.

The Sweden Skincare market study is a well-researched report encompassing a detailed analysis of this industry with respect to certain parameters such as the product capacity as well as the overall market remuneration. The report enumerates details about production and consumption patterns in the business as well, in addition to the current scenario of the Sweden Skincare market and the trends that will prevail in this industry.

The Swedish skincare sector is led by the facial care category in both value and volume terms in 2019, and is also forecast to register the fastest growth in value terms during 2019-2024. Hypermarkets & supermarkets accounted for the leading share in the distribution of skincare products in the country. Rigid plastics is the most commonly used pack material, followed by flexible packaging and paper & board. Johnson & Johnson Services Inc, Beiersdorf Ag and L`Oreal S.A. are the top three companies in the sector. Stockholm emerged as the largest skincare market, followed by Gothenburg and Malmo, in 2018.

Country Profile report on the Skincare sector in Sweden provides insights on high growth markets to target, trends in the usage of packaging materials, types and closures category level distribution data and companies market shares.

– Sector data: Overall sector value and volume data with growth analysis for 2014-2024

– Category coverage: Value and growth analysis for body care, depilatories, facial care, hand care and make-up remover with inputs on individual segment share within each category and the change in their market share forecast for 2019-2024

– Leading players: Market share of compaines (in value terms) and private labels (in value terms) in 2019

– Distribution data: Percentage of sales within each category through distribution channels such as cash & carries & warehouse clubs, chemists/pharmacies, convenience stores, department stores, direct sellers, health & beauty stores, hypermarkets & supermarkets, parapharmacies/drugstores, dollar stores, variety stores & general merchandise retailers, e-retailers other general retailers.

– Packaging data: consumption breakdown for package materials and pack types in each category, in terms of percentage share of number of units sold. Pack material data for glass, flexible packaging, paper & board, rigid plastics, and rigid metal; pack type for: tube, jar, bottle, bag/sachet, tub, aerosol, carton-folding, speciality container and other pack type, closure type for: flip/snap top, dispenser, screw top, cap, film, lever closure, prize off, foil, twist off, stopper and other closure types, primary outer types for: carton – folding, blister pack, sleeve and shrink wrap.

– Per capita consumption of skincare in Sweden was higher compared to the global level, but lower than regional level in 2019

– The per capita consumption of facial care products was higher than other skincare categories in 2019

– Hypermarkets & supermarkets is the leading distribution channel in the Swedish skincare sector in 2019

– Rigid plastics is the most commonly used pack material in the Swedish skincare sector

– Older consumers account for the leading share in the consumption of skincare products in Sweden

– Identify high potential categories and explore further market opportunities based on detailed value and volume analysis

– Existing and new players can analyze key distribution channels to identify and evaluate trends and opportunities

– Gain an understanding of the total competitive landscape based on detailed company share analysis to plan effective market positioning

– Our team of analysts have placed a significant emphasis on changes expected in the market that will provide a clear picture of the opportunities that can be tapped over the next five years, resulting in revenue expansion

– The packaging analysis report helps manufacturers, in identifying the most commonly used packaging materials in the sector

– Analysis on key macro-economic indicators such as real GDP, nominal GDP, consumer price index, household consumption expenditure, population (by age group, gender, rural-urban split, and employed people and unemployment rate. It also includes economic summary of the country along with labor market and demographic trends.

