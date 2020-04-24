Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Genetic Testing Services Market to Experience Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2019-2027
The global Genetic Testing Services market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Genetic Testing Services market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Genetic Testing Services market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Genetic Testing Services market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Genetic Testing Services market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
companies profiled in the report are Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Genomic Health, Inc., NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., Eurofins Scientific, Ambry Genetics, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Illumina, Inc., CENTOGENE AG, and 23andMe, Inc.
The global genetic testing services market has been segmented as follows:
Global Genetic Testing Services Market, by Test Type
- Prenatal Testing
- Newborn Screening
- Predictive & Presymptomatic Testing
- Pharmacogenomic Testing
- Others
Global Genetic Testing Services Market, by Service Provider
- Hospital-based Laboratories
- Diagnostic laboratories
- Specialty Clinics
- Others
Global Genetic Testing Services Market, by Application
- Oncology
- Infectious Diseases
- Autoimmune Diseases
- Others
Global Genetic Testing Services Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of LATAM
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Israel
- Rest of MEA.
Each market player encompassed in the Genetic Testing Services market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Genetic Testing Services market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
COVID-19 Impact on Genetic Testing Services Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Genetic Testing Services market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Genetic Testing Services market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
What insights readers can gather from the Genetic Testing Services market report?
- A critical study of the Genetic Testing Services market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.
- Learn the behavior pattern of every Genetic Testing Services market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.
- Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Genetic Testing Services landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.
- Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).
- Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.
The Genetic Testing Services market report answers the following queries:
- Which players hold the significant Genetic Testing Services market share and why?
- What strategies are the Genetic Testing Services market players forming to gain a competitive edge?
- Why region is expected to lead the global Genetic Testing Services market?
- What factors are negatively affecting the Genetic Testing Services market growth?
- What will be the value of the global Genetic Testing Services market by the end of 2029?
