Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Genetic Testing Services Market to Experience Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2019-2027

The global Genetic Testing Services market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Genetic Testing Services market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Genetic Testing Services market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Genetic Testing Services market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Genetic Testing Services market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

companies profiled in the report are Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Genomic Health, Inc., NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., Eurofins Scientific, Ambry Genetics, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Illumina, Inc., CENTOGENE AG, and 23andMe, Inc.

The global genetic testing services market has been segmented as follows:

Global Genetic Testing Services Market, by Test Type

Prenatal Testing

Newborn Screening

Predictive & Presymptomatic Testing

Pharmacogenomic Testing

Others

Global Genetic Testing Services Market, by Service Provider

Hospital-based Laboratories

Diagnostic laboratories

Specialty Clinics

Others

Global Genetic Testing Services Market, by Application

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Autoimmune Diseases

Others

Global Genetic Testing Services Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Israel Rest of MEA.



Each market player encompassed in the Genetic Testing Services market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Genetic Testing Services market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Genetic Testing Services Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Genetic Testing Services market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Genetic Testing Services market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

