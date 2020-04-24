What is Biosimilars Market Really All About? with Top Key Vendors like Novartis (Sandoz), Synthon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Global biosimilars/follow-on-biologics market accounted for an overall revenue of $2,552.0 million in 2014 and it is estimated to generate an approximate revenue of $26,551.3 million by 2020, registering a CAGR of 49.1% from 2015 to 2020. Biosimilars or follow-on-biologics are highly similar versions of reference biologics derived from living organisms such as plants and animals. The development of biosimilars and validation with reference biologics play a significant role in the commercialization of biosimilars. Economic pricing of biosimilars, ease in development and a quick approval process are some key driving factors that drive the growth of this market. Effective and timely formulated regulations facilitate the viability and balance between original and biosimilar products. Moreover, a favorable regulatory environment and the establishment of IPR protections are factors that boost the market growth. The upcoming patent expiration for blockbuster drugs has revolutionized the aspect of commercialization whilst triggering a large scale adoption of biosimilars. Biosimilars industry is facing problems relating to production efficiency and quantity. The lack of economies of scale for small scale manufacturers and absence of regulatory guidelines in lucrative regions such as China, US are hindering the growth of biosimilars market. However, strong government initiatives pertaining to production and approval is a key factor that would eventually reduce the impact of these restraints over the forecast period.

Some of the key players of Biosimilars Market:

Novartis (Sandoz), Synthon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., LG Life Sciences, Celltrion, Biocon, Hospira, Merck Serono (Merck Group), Biogen idec, Inc., and Genentech (Roche Group).

The Global Biosimilars Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Segmentation by type:

Human growth hormone

Erythropoietin

Monoclonal antibodies

Insulin

Interferon

Granulocyte-Colony Stimulating Factor

Peptide

Others

Segmentation by application:

Blood disorders

Oncology diseases

Chronic and autoimmune diseases

Growth hormone deficiencies

Others

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Biosimilars market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2026 for overall Biosimilars market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

