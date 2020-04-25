Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Colour Cosmetic Market Segmentation Along With Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, Factors Contributing To Growth 2020-2029

The global Colour Cosmetic market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Colour Cosmetic market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Colour Cosmetic market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Colour Cosmetic market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Colour Cosmetic market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

manufacturers to shift from niche distribution channels to mainstream mass retailers. Increasing product penetration in the colour cosmetic market through online retailing channels is a major factor driving colour cosmetic market growth across the globe. Sales of cosmetics through e-Commerce is further anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to higher adoption of smartphones and also increasing penetration of the internet in various untapped markets across the globe. This expected growth is attributed to easy availability of a wide range of products and ability of customers to compare prices of various products available in the market during an online search or through social networking platforms. Consumer inclination to buy clean label personal care and cosmetic products is shifting significantly due to increasing awareness regarding the benefits of natural and organic ingredients. Consumers are increasingly opting for greener products owing to the presence of toxic ingredients in chemical or synthetic products. Growing trend of working women to spend more on their personal appearance is another major factor fuelling revenue growth of the global colour cosmetic market. Promotion and advertisement through various media including television, magazines, social media, etc. is further expected to fuel the growth of the colour cosmetic market across the globe.

Global Colour Cosmetic Market: Trends

The key factors trending the global colour cosmetic market are high demand for natural and organic cosmetic products, usage of multifunctional makeup, efficient distribution channels, high demand for high-end colour cosmetic products especially in developed economies, increasing preference for environment friendly cosmetic products, and high innovation in colour cosmetic products. Technological developments have had an impact on the rising demand for customisation and convenience, which has resulted in the development of new products in colour cosmetics.

Global Colour Cosmetic Market Analysis by Product Type

The global colour cosmetic market is segmented on the basis of product type as natural & organic and chemical. In terms of volume, the chemical segment was estimated to hold relatively high share of 55.4% in 2016 which is expected to decrease to 50.1% by 2026 with CAGR of 2.4%. In terms of value, the natural & organic segment is expected to register a relatively high CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period and account for 49.9% market share by 2026.

Global Colour Cosmetic Market Attractiveness Analysis by Product Category, 2016– 2026

Facial Makeup segment is expected to rank relatively high on the attractiveness index in the global colour cosmetic market by 2026 end

The facial makeup segment is expected to remain dominant in the global colour cosmetic market throughout the forecast period with a revenue share of more than 30% by 2026. By 2026 end, the eye makeup segment is estimated to account for a little over 18% value share and be valued at nearly US$ 15 Bn.

Key factors impacting the global colour cosmetic market

A large number of women workers who are enjoying increasing economic power and financial independence is a key growth driver for the global colour cosmetic market

Demand for branded colour cosmetic products such as L’Oreal, Estee Lauder, LVMH, etc. leads to rapid rate of growth of the market in terms of value

Increasing awareness about beauty products is a major factor trending the global colour cosmetic market

The Asia Pacific colour cosmetic market is growing at a relatively high rate in terms of volume, attributed to increasing per capita income of consumers and increasing population

COVID-19 Impact on Colour Cosmetic Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Colour Cosmetic market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Colour Cosmetic market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

