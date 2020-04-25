Asia-Pacific (APAC) Low-Speed Electric Vehicle Market Growing Steadily

Automobiles emit heavy amounts of greenhouse gases, which leads to air pollution. This, in turn, raises the overall temperature and results in climate change. In addition, the toxins in vehicle exhaust are also harmful to humans, as these cause severe diseases, such as lung cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Therefore, to limit carbon emissions and make the world greener, governments across the world are banning fossilfuel-run vehicles and offering incentives and other forms of financial support for the manufacturing and purchase of electric automobiles, including those classified as low-speed electric vehicles (LSEV). As the need to reduce air pollution is especially dire in Asia-Pacific (APAC), the region is witnessing rapid adoption of LSEVs.

By 2025, the APAC LSEV Market is expected to witness a sale of 71.8 million units, which would be an increase at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2018.Among two-, three-, and four-wheelers, two-wheelers have been the most popular LSEVs up till now, and the situation is expected to be the same through 2018–2025. The major factor responsible for this is their affordability, compared to larger automobiles. Battery costs account for a major portion of electric two-wheelers’ purchase price, and as the component, specifically lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery,is becoming cheaper, the sale of such vehicles is also rising. Technological advancements and a rapid shift to Li-ion batteries from sealed lead–acid (SLA) variants are also helping in this regard.

Increasing investment in research and development (R&D) is boosting the LSEV sales

Key players in the APAC LSEV market are increasingly making investments for the R&D of improved and affordable LSEVs. Investments are also being made to increase the production capacity through facility expansion to address the growing needs of the market. At present, the cost of LSEVs, even after subsidization, is much higher than that of their conventional counterparts. Manufacturers in the market are therefore making efforts to bring down the cost of these vehicles on par with that of gasoline-based vehicles through technological advancements in order to boost the sales of these vehicles.

Competitive landscape

Some of the key players in the APAC LSEV market are Terra Motors Corporation, Changzhou Yufeng Vehicle Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Kingbon Vehicle Co. Ltd., Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., Jiangsu East Yonsland Vehicle Manufacturing Co. Ltd., and ZHIDOU Electric Vehicle Co. Ltd.

APAC LSEV Market Segmentation

By Product

Two-Wheeler Scooter Motorcycle Bike Kick scooter Mono wheel

Three-Wheeler

Four-Wheeler

By Voltage