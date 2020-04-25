Asia Pacific Food Service Packaging Market is Thriving Worldwide with Smart Key Players

The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Asia Pacific Food Service Packaging market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and production capability across different countries.

Packaging plays an essential role in maintaining quality and keeping food safe during handling and transportation. Food service packaging offers a marketing medium to the food service providers and helps improve customer satisfaction levels as well as information transmission. Food contact materials and food packaging are essential to provide consumers in Asia Pacific with safe and nutritious food. It protects the food products from contamination caused by microorganisms, air, and moisture, and helps catalytic activity in fresh food. Food service packaging includes products such as bowls, plates, cups, clamshells, and wraps, among others. The food service packaging market serves the food service industry, consisting of offline as well as online food service stores that are serving a huge number of people in the Asia Pacific region.

Major vendors covered in this report:

Amcor plc

Ball Corporation

Berry Global, Inc.

Dow Inc.

DS Smith PLC

Huhtamäki Oyj.

Reynolds Group Holding

Sealed Air Corporation

WestRock Company

Any supply chain in the market, is always influenced by various external factors including fluctuations in fuel costs, supplier/buyer relationships, consumer behavior and partner ecosystem. Designing and planning supply chains for their customers involves consistent co-ordination with other tasks such as warehousing, transporting, designing facilities, order collections, goods distribution, managing orders and also certain facets of customer service. Additionally, harmonic relations between each of the trading partner is vital for smooth operations overall. Even with the potential business benefits offered by the food service packaging companies for supply chain management, the contract based process comes under consistent scrutiny for the reason of it being outsourced and dependence on third party for business. Security of sensitive and confidential data is one of the primary reasons for the sluggish acceptance of the technology in automotive industry, which is restraining the growth of food service packaging in the current scenario.

The beverage segment holds the largest share in the Asia Pacific food service packaging market. The beverage sector is amongst the front-liners, where huge and significant investments are made for business expansion and technological modification. The packaging of both carbonated and non-carbonated beverages is a challenging technological branch in a food processing /packaging industry. The changing scenario of beverage industry driven by dynamic consumer preferences and endless innovations in packages has transformed the scope for packaging industry exponentially. Innovations in material-based systems on intelligent packaging for beverages is propelling the growth of beverage packing.

ASIA PACIFIC FOOD SERVICE PACKAGING MARKET SEGMENTATION

Asia Pacific Food Service Packaging Market, by Material

Plastic

Metal

Others

Asia Pacific Food Service Packaging Market, by Packaging Type

Flexible

Rigid

Asia Pacific Food Service Packaging Market, by Application

Beverages

Prepared Meals

Fruits and Vegetables

Bakery and Confectionery

Dairy Products

Others

