Asia Pacific Industrial Margarine Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2020-2027

The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Asia Pacific Industrial Margarine market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and production capability across different countries.

Margarine is an evolution to a highly accepted spread that is a prime example of technological advancement made through the combined efforts of oil chemists, food technologists, nutritionists, and chemical engineers. Industrial margarine has taken its place all over the globe as an excellent nutritive food owing to its concentrated source of food energy; it can be a uniform supplement of vitamins D and A, it can also be a source of polyunsaturated essential fatty acids. Industrial margarine is neither a substitute for, nor an imitation of, butter, even though the spread is made from naturally occurring products and is known to possess all the physical, sensory, and nutritional attributes of butter. Moreover, products like cakes and pastries are all the time popular confectionaries for most of the consumers, but people try to avoid these items due to its high fat and calorie content. To fulfil the consumer’s demand of with low fat, low cholesterol and less calorie bakery and confectionary, manufacturers are using industrial margarine instead of butter as an alternative.

Major vendors covered in this report:

Bunge Limited

Associate British foods

Conagra Brands, Inc.

EFKO Group

Fuji Oil Europe

NMGK Group

Puratos

Richardson International Limited

Vandemoortel

Wilmar International Ltd.

The Asia Pacific Industrial Margarine market is segmented on the basis of form into hard industrial margarine and oft industrial margarine. The hard industrial margarine dominates the Asia Pacific industrial margarine market. Hard industrial margarines are usually composed of 80% saturated fat, 14% monounsaturated fat and 6% polyunsaturated fats. Hard industrial margarines have smoke point around 302°f (150°c), and a fire point of around 700°f (371°c). They are used in bakeries, and food processing plants to manufacture pies, crackers, rusks, doughnuts, croissants, and Danish pastries. Hard industrial margarines generally have high trans-fat content. Soft industrial margarine is available in tubs and mostly used as a spread. It is low in both saturated as well as trans-fats and hence is preferred over hard margarine. Soft Margarine is used in applications such as baking, condiments, gentle sautéing, and pressure cooking. Soft industrial margarines are made with less hydrogenated oils compared to hard industrial margarine.

The consumers in most of the developed and developing countries in Asia Pacific are quite concern regarding maintenance of healthy life style and healthy diet or food habits. There is a growing demand for low fat food & beverages owing to changing lifestyles and rising health consciousness, which in turn is driving the industrial margarine market growth. Young consumers are increasingly getting aware of the health benefits of adopting a healthy diet with low fat, low cholesterol and less calorie foods to prevent obesity and diabetes. The rising demand for bakery and confectionary products among the consumers in Asia Pacific is expected to fuel the market growth for industrial margarine market. Products like cakes and pastries are all the time popular confectionaries for most of the consumers, but people try to avoid these items due to its high fat and calorie content. To fulfil the consumer’s demand of with low fat, low cholesterol and less calorie bakery and confectionary, manufacturers are using industrial margarine instead of butter as an alternative. However, industrial margarine contains trans-fat from 0.2-26g, consumption of which is banned in some of the countries like China, Japan, Denmark, and many more.

ASIA PACIFIC INDUSTRIAL MARGARINE MARKET SEGMENTATION

Asia Pacific Industrial Margarine Market, by Application

Bakery

Spreads, sauces and toppings

Confectionary

Convenience Food

Others

Asia Pacific Industrial Margarine Market, by Type

Spreadable Margarine

All-Purpose Industrial Margarine

Butter Blend

Others

