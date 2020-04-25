Asia Pacific Menstrual Cups Market Analysis By Product Types, Growth Rate, Manufacturers, Sales And Forecasts By 2027

The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Asia Pacific Menstrual Cups market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and production capability across different countries.

The growth of the market is driven by factors such as the increasing popularity of menstrual cups, and infections due to sanitary pads and tampons in the Asia Pacific. Whereas, disadvantages of menstrual cups likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Menstrual cup is a hygiene product used by the female during menstruation. It is a best alternative for tampons and pads, and prevents leakage of blood onto the clothes. Menstrual cups are made of various material such as silicone, rubber, thermoplastic elastomer (TPE). The cups are worn internally near the vaginal canal where it collects the blood rather than absorbing it.

Major vendors covered in this report:

Anigan Inc.

Diva International Inc.

Earth Care Solution

Lunette Menstrual Cup

Me Luna

Mooncup Ltd

Procter & Gamble

Silky Cup

The Keeper Inc.

YUUKI COMPANY S.R.O.

Menstruation is a part of women’s life; however, talking about it is difficult for some women. Recently with government initiatives and support, talking about menstruation is easier, and thus new products are being launched in the market. Tampon, menstrual pad, and liners are the most commonly used products, and the market players are also cutting down their prices in order to increase their sales. WHO/Asia Pacific has been working with the Member States to understand the magnitude of the problem better and to support the development of policies to tackle the inequality surrounding menstrual hygiene management (MHM). Also, initiatives by government and non-government organizations have led to an increase in awareness of menstrual cups. For instance, the Alappuzha municipality, India, distributed free menstrual cups as an initiative to find an alternative to the waste management problem. The municipality distributed 3,000 menstrual cups to the women in order to adopt the environment-friendly technique for menstruation. Thus, owing to the benefits provided by menstrual cups supported by initiatives taken by the government and non-government organizations are likely to increase the popularity of menstrual cups.

Research Report Highlights:

Market Dynamics

Market Scope

Market Trends And Outlook

Key Opportunities

Competitive Landscape

Value Chain Analysis

Regional Framework

Market Segments And Sub-Segments

Menstrual cups are becoming more popular due to the growing preference for reusable products. The menstrual cups are inexpensive, reusable, and safe and are unlikely to leak like other products such as menstrual pads and tampons. The menstrual cup, which is made of flexible silicone, plastic, or latex and worn inside the vagina, collects blood instead of absorbing it, so it won’t get saturated. It can be worn for up to 12 hours and since it lasts for years, it’s much affordable and environmentally responsible. Social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram are promoting the adoption of menstrual cups.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020-2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Asia Pacific menstrual cups market during the forecast period?

Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Asia Pacific menstrual cups market?

What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Asia Pacific menstrual cups market across different regions?

What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Asia Pacific menstrual cups market?

What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

