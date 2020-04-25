Assessing the Fallout From the Coronavirus Pandemic – Rising Production Scale Motivates Coconut Flour Market Growth in the Coming Years

A recent market study on the global Coconut Flour market reveals that the global Coconut Flour market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Coconut Flour market is discussed in the presented study.

The Coconut Flour market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Coconut Flour market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Coconut Flour market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

Unfavourable climatic conditions for the production of coconut

One of the major restraints for the production of coconut flour in the North America region is the unfavourable climatic conditions due to which coconut cannot be produced domestically. The fruit is either exported from Latin America or from the Asia Pacific countries were coconut is available readily. Brazil was the top coconut producing country till 2010; however, now three Asian countries namely Philippines, Indonesia, and India are the major coconut producing countries. Almost 90% of the global supply of coconuts comes from Asia. The Philippines exports more than $1 billion worth of coconuts to the United States alone.

North America Coconut Flour Market Attractiveness Analysis

Among all the types, the market for organic coconut flour is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.8% in terms of volume during the forecast period. For instance, Bob’s Red Mill Paleo Baking Flour which includes almond flour, arrowroot starch, coconut flour, and tapioca flour was launched by the company in 2016. The product has been quite popular amongst consumers. Companies are catering to the service of grain-free lifestyle, as consumers are looking for more unique gluten free flour blends. The millennial generation is the major contributor to this ongoing trend in the region.

The wide-ranging benefits of coconut flour are boosting its demand in the European and North American markets

Individual consumers are gradually becoming aware about the various beneficial properties of coconut flour. Coconut flour products are surging in the market as an alternative for baking ingredients in the United States and Europe. It is gaining traction amongst consumers during festival seasons such as Christmas and New Year Eve in Europe. The ingredient is being added to supplement healthy diets owing to its benefits such as antibacterial and antifungal properties.”

