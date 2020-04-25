Biosimilars Market Overview 2020-By Major Company Of Product Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Biocon, Samsung BioLogics, Mylan N.V., Amgen Inc., Celltrion,

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Technology, Media and Telecommunications, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Biosimilars market globally. This report on Biosimilars market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

A biosimilar is a biological product which is similar to an FDA approved biologic product of another manufacturer. Owing to the complexities associated with development & manufacture of biosimilar products, these are manufactured by companies with highly skillful workforce and deep scientific expertise. The FDA approval process for biosimilar products is rigorous and enables high safety to the end users.

A biosimilar product is a substance which is derived from living cells and used for the treatment of various diseases. In terms of safety and effectiveness, a biosimilar product has no clinically meaningful differences from the reference product. The only minor difference in clinically inactive components is allowable in biosimilar product. It is also known as reference products that are used for the development and manufacturing of biological products such as medicines.

The report also includes the profiles of key biosimilars manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Some of the key players influencing the market are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Biocon, Samsung BioLogics, Mylan N.V., Amgen Inc., Celltrion, Healthcare Co.,Ltd., Sandoz International GmbH, STADA Arzneimittel AG, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. and others.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Biosimilars Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a focused global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global biosimilars market with detailed market segmentation by product, application, end user and geography. The global biosimilars market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Market segmentation:

Biosimilars Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product (Recombinant Non-Glycosylated Proteins, Recombinant Glycosylated Proteins, Peptides and Others); and Application (Oncology, Autoimmune Diseases, Chronic Diseases, Blood Disorders, Infectious Diseases, Growth Hormone Deficiency and Others)

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

