Clear Aligners Market Growth, Drivers, Challenges, Competitive Analysis, Development, Forecast to 2027 Profiling Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, Institut Straumann AG

Clear Aligners Market is expected to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period, owing to rising incidence of malocclusions in children, and an increase in demand for dental cosmetic procedures. Several companies are concentrating on organic strategies, such as product launch and product approvals. For instance, in June 2019, Danaher expanded its dental business under the name of Envista Holdings Corporation.

Companies Profiling in this Report:

– Danaher

– Dentsply Sirona

– Institut Straumann AG

– 3M

– Henry Schein, Inc.

– Align Technology, Inc.

– Great Lakes Dental Technologies

– SCHEU DENTAL GmbH

– TP Orthodontics, Inc.

– DynaFlex

The companies operating in the clear aligners market have been implementing various strategies to grow in their corresponding markets; this has, in turn, enabled them to bring various changes in the market. The companies have utilized strategies such as product launches, and approvals of their product portfolio and acquisitions for the growth of their organizations.

Global Clear Aligners Market – By Type

– Polyurethane Plastic

– Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG)

– Poly-vinyl Chloride (PVC)

Global Clear Aligners Market – By Distribution Channels

– Direct Sales

– Laboratories

– Others

Global Clear Aligners Market – By Age

– Adults

– Teenager

The factors contributing to the growth of clear aligners market in the globe are the rising development of clear aligners and a growing number of players operating across the country conferring the highest manufacturing of the clear aligners. Furthermore, the presence of supportive government initiatives and research in the field of cosmetic dentistry also boosts the market growth.

