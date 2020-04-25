Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – Cancer Tissue Diagnostics Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Latest Innovation, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2027

The global Cancer Tissue Diagnostics market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Cancer Tissue Diagnostics market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Cancer Tissue Diagnostics market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Cancer Tissue Diagnostics market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Cancer Tissue Diagnostics market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Development of all high end instruments such as PET, MRI, SPECT equipment as well as next-generation sequencing platforms, analytical instruments used for laboratory analysis of cancer specimen etc. need huge investments of time and money, which is expected to be the prime factor impacting the cancer tissue diagnostics market. Also, all big pharmaceutical companies are entering into the diagnostics business and are thus cutting down the growth prospects of diagnostic giants such as Roche, Danaher etc. If at all a company develops innovative diagnostic testing, they still have to invest in expensive clinical utility studies, and there is no guarantee that the product will get coverage.

Meeting the needs of hospital laboratories presents a significant opportunity for the growth of the global cancer tissue diagnostics market

Due to healthcare cost containment in majority of mature markets, hospital based laboratories are facing pressure to supply more services at reduced costs. Healthcare facilities are facing increased aging population and rising prevalence of chronic diseases. By 2018, almost 10% of the global population will be 65 and above. Also global healthcare spending is expected to witness 5.2% growth every year till 2018. This imposes cost management pressure on diagnostic labs. Thus, several laboratories have started adapting informatics solutions, which helps them to increase overall productivity with existing resources. In line with this, manufacturers of diagnostic tests can grab the opportunity to provide complementary services and support. For instance, Abbott laboratories recently launched AlinIQ support and services to help their laboratory partners manage operations to maximise throughput and capacity.

COVID-19 Impact on Cancer Tissue Diagnostics Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Cancer Tissue Diagnostics market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Cancer Tissue Diagnostics market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

