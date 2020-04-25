Coronavirus threat to global Yachts Charter Market Exclusive Report Analysis 2019-2029

The global Yachts Charter market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Yachts Charter market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Yachts Charter market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Yachts Charter market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Yachts Charter market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Market: Competitive Analysis

Additionally, the key players that are operating the yacht charter market have been thoroughly profiled and the competitive landscape is comprehensive of these companies’ recent developments associated to yacht charters and the divergent business strategies followed by them. To analyze their market positioning further, SWOT analysis for each of the players has been provided. Furthermore, the report includes market attractiveness analysis of the segmentation, by yacht size, for offering a deep insight into the major yacht size that is governing the global yacht charter market.

Some of the major players operating in the global yacht charter market include Yachtico, Inc. (U.S.), Zizooboats GmbH (Germany), Boat International Media Ltd.(U.K.) and Charterworld Limited (U.K.). Other players operating in the global market are Burgess (U.K.), Incrediblue Limited (U.K.), Boatbound Inc. (U.S.), Martello Yachting and Company (China), Northrop & Johnson (U.S.), Fairline Yachts Ltd. (U.K.), SuperYacht Logistics (Japan), Fraser Yachts (U.S.) and West Coast Marine Yacht Services Pvt. Ltd. (India) among others.

The global yacht charter market has been segmented into:

Yacht Charter Market, by Yacht Type

Sailing Yachts Classic Yachts Open Yachts Others

Motor Yachts Classic Yachts Open Yachts Others

Catamaran Yachts Classic Yachts Open Yachts Others



Yacht Charter Market, by Yacht Size

Small

Medium

Large

Yacht Charter Market, by Consumer Type

Corporate

Retail

Others

Yacht Charter Market, by Geography: The market is broadly segmented on the basis of geography into:

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Croatia Greece France Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan Thailand Malaysia Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa Qatar Dubai Oman Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



Each market player encompassed in the Yachts Charter market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Yachts Charter market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Yachts Charter Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Yachts Charter market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Yachts Charter market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

