Correspondence Management System Market 2027 | Analysis, Trends, Growth, Top Key Players are Ademero, Adobe, Blue Project Software, Cantec Ireland, DocPoint Solutions, Fabricated Software, Gulf Business Machines, Hyland Software

The global correspondence management system market accounted to US$ 18.4 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 57.4 Bn by 2027.

The rising need to safeguard correspondence document from any unexpected loss, avoid litigation issues, and to ensure enterprise’s e-governance performance, companies all around the world are investing in the correspondence management system. Factors such as correspondence management system are crucial for regulatory compliance such as HIPAA and GDPR, massive amount of digital content powering the demand of correspondence management system among others are expected to drive the market during the forecast period and have a high impact in the short term. The next generation correspondence management system is crucial for enterprises as they enable the digital strategy by managing the information life cycle from its creation to mobilization to disposition of this information across users and business channels. Industry sectors such as BFSI, government, and IT & Telecommunication have some key content-centric processes and correspondence management system allows these sectors to manage the correspondence documents efficiently. On the contrary, factors such as data privacy & security concerns are anticipated to hinder the market growth in the coming years.

The deployment of on-premise correspondence management system is expensive to build in-house and therefore, sometime it becomes difficult for SMEs to use on-premise correspondence management system. The demand for cloud-based correspondence management system is expected to grow at a fast pace in the coming few years, especially among SMEs in developing regions. In addition to this, the growing digital revolution across the globe is fueling the adoption of cloud-based solutions in various industry verticals. Governments of developing economies such as India and China are taking various initiatives to boost the adoption of digital services among both consumers and industries. The trend is predicted to pitch over the period leading to a huge opportunity for the correspondence management system players.

The major players operating in the market for correspondence management system market are Ademero, Inc., Adobe, Inc., Blue Project Software, Cantec Ireland, DocPoint Solutions, Inc., Fabricated Software, Inc., Gulf Business Machines, Hyland Software, Inc., Ideagen PLC, MasterControl, Inc., New Vision Systems LLC (NVSSoft), Next IT and Systems, OpenText Corporation, SpringCM, and Xerox Corporation among others.

Global Correspondence Management System Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

