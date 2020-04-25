Covid-19 Impact on Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market CAGR Rapidly Growing in Coming Years | P&S Intelligence

The preference for minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) is increasing, owing to the fact that these surgeries are more accurate and are video assisted. These surgeries involve less scarring and smaller incisions, thereby retaining the original structure of organs without deforming their cellular layers. In addition to this, carbon dioxide is utilized in minimally invasive surgeries for enlarging the abdominal cavity, which aids in reducing blood loss during recovery. The popularity of these surgeries is also increasing because the post-operative pain is less as compared to pain after conventional surgical procedures. Ascribed to these factors, more and more people are opting for these surgeries, which is leading to the rising demand for minimally invasive surgical instruments.

Different applications of MIS instruments are urology, laparoscopy, neurosurgery, cardiovascular, ophthalmology, cosmetic surgery, obstetrics & gynecology, and orthopedic surgery. Audiology, cancer, and wound closure are some other applications of MIS instruments. Out of these, MIS instruments were used the most for laparoscopy applications in 2016 and the situation is projected to remain the same during the forecast period as well. The reasons for this are the increasing prevalence of obesity and rising preference for bariatric surgeries. The fastest growth in demand for MIS instruments is expected to be witnessed by the cardiovascular application in the coming years.

Among all the regions, North America created the largest demand or minimally invasive instruments in 2016, and the region is further projected to use these instruments the most during the forecast period as well. This is ascribed to the presence of developed healthcare systems, increasing adoption of technologically advanced devices, and rising prevalence of diseases. The fastest growth in demand for MIS instruments is projected to be registered by the Asia-Pacific region in the coming years, owing to the increasing per capita income, rising healthcare expenditure, enhanced healthcare infrastructure, and surging demand for healthcare services due to large patient base.

