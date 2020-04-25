COVID-19 impact: Product Innovations and Technological Advancements to Boost the Growth of the Home Medical Equipment Market in the Upcoming Years2020

Given the debilitating impact of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) on the Home Medical Equipment market, companies are vying opportunities to stay afloat in the market landscape. Gain access to our latest research analysis on COVID-19 associated with the Home Medical Equipment market and understand how market players are adopting new strategies to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

Analysis of the Global Home Medical Equipment Market

Persistence Market Research (PMR) recently published a market study which provides a detailed understanding of the various factors that are likely to influence the Home Medical Equipment market in the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study demonstrates the historical and current market trends to predict the roadmap of the Home Medical Equipment market in the coming years. Further, the growth opportunities, capacity additions, and major limitations faced by market players in the Home Medical Equipment market are discussed.

Regional Overview

Our team of analysts at PMR, trace the major developments within the Home Medical Equipment landscape in various geographies. The market share and value of each region are discussed in the report along with graphs, tables, and figures.

Competitive Outlook

This chapter of the report discusses the ongoing developments, mergers and acquisitions of leading companies operating in the Home Medical Equipment market. The product portfolio, pricing strategy, the regional and global presence of each company is thoroughly discussed in the report.

Product Adoption Analysis

The report offers crucial insights related to the adoption pattern, supply-demand ratio, and pricing structure of each product.

Competitive Landscape

Partnerships and strategic collaborations are some key growth practices among entities in the home medical equipment market.

Recently, in a new development, Electromed Inc., entered into an agreement with two distributors for home medical equipment – one regional and one national. Leveraging the distribution network of the two, the company has commercial interests for distribution and sales of SmartVest Airway Clearance System in the U.S. In the quest, Electromed has commenced sale of SmartVest system via home medical equipment distributors in targeted geographies.

Using homecare distribution channel, this enables physicians and patients have access to SmartVest in certain parts of the U.S. Further, the channel also broadens exposure of SmartVest brand airway clearance system.

In another partnership for distribution, Smiths Medical – a leading medical device manufacturer has partnered with Medline Industries for distribution of its Portex acapella positive expiratory pressure therapy device. This distribution partnership will serve to provide improved access to Smiths Medical’s proprietary acapella devices for patients within home care settings.

Key companies operating in the home medical equipment market that have been profiled in this report are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GE Healthcare, Abbott, CareFusion Corporation, Hospira Inc., Philips Healthcare, Medline Industry Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, AstraZeneca, Baxter, ResMed, Stryker, and Sunrise Medical LLA.

Home Medical Equipment Market – Key Trends

Vast rise in incidence of chronic diseases has spawned practices of home healthcare. Individuals afflicted with chronic diseases such as hypertension and diabetes look for cost-effective medical care not compromising in quality of care and safety. Home medical equipment that are certified by regulatory agencies find wide acceptance for cost factor and convenience. For example, insulin delivery devices and inhalers are some commonly used home medical equipment that saves vast healthcare expenses for individuals.

Technological advances in home medical equipment is another key factor behind their increasing adoption. Due to technological advances coupled with cognizance for technology among individuals, use of home medical equipment is pacing rapidly. Adoption of expensive technologically medical equipment for home use involves one-time cost that offsets cost incurred due to repeated hospital visits.

Home Medical Equipment Market – Regional Outlook

The home medical equipment market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America, among all, commands leading share in the home medical equipment market. Technological advancements, high disposable income, and awareness among individuals for availability of home medical care are key factors behind staggering demand for home medical equipment in the region.

Key Takeways Enclosed in the Report:

Current and future prospects of the Home Medical Equipment market in different regions

Product portfolio analysis of established players in the Home Medical Equipment market

Market share and size comparison and detailed analysis of various segments of the Home Medical Equipment market

Competition landscape analysis

Major trends, drivers and restraints expected to influence the growth of the Home Medical Equipment market

Queries Related to the Home Medical Equipment Market Explained:

What is the estimated value and production of the Home Medical Equipment market in 20XX? Why are market players planning capacity additions in region 2? How have technological innovations impacted the growth of the Home Medical Equipment market? Which regional market is expected to present a range of opportunities for market players in the Home Medical Equipment market? How are market players aligning their operations with regulatory standards for the Home Medical Equipment in region 3?

