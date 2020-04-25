COVID-19: Potential impact on HDPE Bottles Market: Segmentation, Industry trends and Development to 2027

The latest report on the HDPE Bottles market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the HDPE Bottles market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the HDPE Bottles market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the HDPE Bottles market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global HDPE Bottles market.

The report reveals that the HDPE Bottles market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the HDPE Bottles market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the HDPE Bottles market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each HDPE Bottles market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

competition dashboard provides a detailed comparison of manufacturers of HDPE bottles on parameters such as product offerings, total revenue, target regions, and key differentiators. The study encompasses HDPE bottles market attractiveness analysis by product type, barrier type, neck type, HDPE bottle capacity, visibility, end-use, and region.

To compare the CAGR and incremental opportunity, a wheel of fortune is given in the HDPE bottles report. An in-depth analysis of bargaining power of suppliers, buyers, threat of substitutes & new entrants, and intensity of competition is presented in the Porter’s five analysis of the global HDPE bottles market. The study investigates the Y-o-Y growth regionally, as well as analyses the drivers that influence the regional HDPE bottles market. The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional HDPE bottles market for 2018–2028.

The report includes sales of HDPE bottles in terms of volume and value for all seven prominent market regions in the world. To decide the value share of HDPE bottles, we analyzed the pricing of HDPE bottles in terms of bottle capacity for all countries. On the basis of capacity, HDPE bottles are segmented into less than 30 ml, 30 ml to 100 ml, 100 ml to 500 ml, 500 ml to 1 liter, and above 1 liter.

HDPE bottles market size and forecast for each segment have been provided in the context of regional markets. The HDPE bottles market has been analyzed based on expected demand and current market scenario. Pricing is considered by the calculation of revenue obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors. All key end users of HDPE bottles have been considered on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents has been taken into view. Country demand patterns have been considered while estimating the HDPE bottles market for various end uses in different regions across the globe. A top-down approach has been used to estimate the HDPE bottles market by country. HDPE bottles market numbers for all the regions by product type, neck type, capacity, visibility, barrier type, and end use have been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of each region’s demand. Company-level HDPE bottles market share has been derived on the basis of revenues reported by key manufacturers. The HDPE bottles market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study of HDPE bottles market. Secondary sources include Factiva, World Bank, Packaging Digest, Hoover’s, and the company’s annual reports and publications.

Detailed profiles of companies are also included in the HDPE bottles market report to evaluate their strategies, key product offerings, and recent developments. The key players in the global HDPE bottles market are Gerresheimer AG, Berry Global Group Inc., Silgan Plastic Closure Solutions, O Berk Company LLC, Amcor Limited, CL Smith, RPC Group Plc, Graham Packaging, Nampak Ltd, and ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG.

Analysis of HDPE bottles market, by Neck Type

Screw Closures

Snap Closures

Push-Pull Closures

Disc Top closures

Spray Closures

Dispensers

Dropper

Analysis of HDPE bottles market, by Bottle Capacity

Less than 30 ml

30 ml – 100 ml

101 ml – 500 ml

500 ml – 1L

Above 1L

Analysis of HDPE bottles market, by Visibility

Translucent

Opaque

Analysis of HDPE bottles market, by Product Type

Narrow Mouth Bottles

Wide Mouth Bottles

Analysis of HDPE bottles market, by End Use

Food & Beverage Dairy Products Juices Others

Chemicals Agro Chemicals Industrial Chemicals Lubricants & Petrochemicals Specialty Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Homecare & Toiletries

Analysis of HDPE bottles market, by Barrier Type

Low-barrier Bottles

High-barrier Bottles Fluorinated Bottles Polyamide (PA) Layers Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH) Layers



Analysis of HDPE bottles market, by Region

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa North Africa Turkey Rest of MEA

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) China India ASEAN South Korea Australia & New Zealand Rest of APEJ

Japan

