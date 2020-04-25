Embolization Coils Market 2020: Major Competitors and Challenges of the Key Industry Players Till 2027

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Technology, Media and Telecommunications, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Embolization Coils market globally. This report on Embolization Coils market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2025, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The global embolization coils market accounted to US$ 784.60 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 1,131.24 Mn by 2025.

Market Insights

Rise in the Prevalence Of The Cardiac Aneurysm

Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the disorders of the heart and blood vessels and include cerebrovascular disease, coronary heart disease, rheumatic heart disease and other conditions. The cardiac aneurysm is majorly caused due to the blockages in the aortic artery, the disease is categorized in two diseases according to the site of blockages. The rise in the prevalence of the cardiac aneurysm is growing across the world. For instance, as per the Society for Vascular Surgery (SVS) it is stated that every year in US 2 million people are diagnosed with an abdominal aortic aneurysm. It is also stated that a rupture abdominal aortic aneurysm is the 15th leading cause of death in the country. It is most commonly seen in the people older than 55 years of age.

Key Competitors In Market are Terumo Corporation, Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Stryker, DePuy Synthes, Cook, Endoshape, Inc, Balth USA LLC, Penumbra, Inc, Three Rivers Medical, Inc.

Strategic Insights

Approvals and agreements were observed as the most adopted strategy in global embolization coils industry. Few of the recent product launch and collaboration are listed below:

2018: In March, 2018, BALT USA, LLC announced it has received 510(k) clearance for the Optima Coil System and completion of first clinical cases in the United States.

2017: In September, 2017, Medtronic has expanding its embolisation product portfolio with the launch of the Concerto 3D detachable coil system. The system was launched at the Cardiovascular and Interventional Radiological Society of Europe annual meeting

2015: In December 2015, Codman Neuro*, part of DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson, has introduced a new platform of embolic coils for the treatment of brain aneurysms, supported by an enhanced detachment system designed to improve microcatheter stability and provide an optimized detachment zone for coils.

Market segmentation:

Embolization Coils Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Detachable and Pushable Coils), Material (Platinum, Platinum Tungsten Alloy and Platinum & Hydrogel) Application (Neurology, Oncology, Urology, Peripheral Vascular Disease and Cardiology and Others), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Cardiac Centers) and Geography

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Points Covered in The Report:

The points that are discussed within the report are the major market players that are involved in the market.

The complete profile of the companies is mentioned.

The production, sales, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report.

The growth factors of the market is discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the market are explained in detail.

The application areas of the market are also discussed thus giving a broad idea about the market to the clients.

The report contains the SWOT analysis of the market. Finally, the report contains the conclusion part where the opinions of the industrial experts are included.

