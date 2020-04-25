Esoteric Testing Market 2020: Major Competitors and Challenges of the Key Industry Players Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings,

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Technology, Media and Telecommunications, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Esoteric Testing market globally. This report on Esoteric Testing market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The global esoteric testing market is expected to reach US$ 45,081.6 Mn in 2025 from US$ 19,868.2 in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11.7% from 2018-2025.



Esoteric testing market is segmented by technology, test type, and end user. Global esoteric testing market, based on technology was segmented into chemiluminescence immunoassay, real-time PCR, flow cytometry, mass spectrometry, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay and others. Global esoteric testing market, based on the test type was segmented into infectious diseases testing, oncology testing, genetic testing, neurology testing, endocrinology testing, toxicology testing and others. The end users segment for the esoteric testing market is classified as hospital laboratories, and independent & reference laboratories.

The top 10 industry players operating in the market of esoteric testing across the globe includes Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Sonic Healthcare, Caris Life Science, ACM Global Laboratories, Foundation Medicine, Inc., Miraca Holdings Inc., Agendia, Primary Health Care Limited and Rennova. For instance, in August, 2018, Sonic Healthcare, signed an agreement with ProMedica Health System to form a joint venture to enhance laboratory services for patients and healthcare providers throughout Ohio, Michigan, and parts of Indiana. Therefore such developments done by the companies are likely to propel the growth of the esoteric testing market in the coming near future.

The esoteric testing is defined as the analysis of the unique or the niche assay that are not performed routinely in the clinical laboratories are known as esoteric testing. The esoteric tests requires the specialized personnel as these tests are performed using the radioimmunoassay (RIA) technique which is expensive and time consuming. The report would be of an interest to various stakeholders operating in the esoteric testing market. These stakeholders include Independent/reference laboratories, clinical laboratory testing service providers, diagnostic companies, healthcare service providers, medical institutes and others.

Esoteric Testing Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Technology (Chemiluminescence Immunoassay, Real-Time PCR, Flow Cytometry, Mass Spectrometry, Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay and Others), Test Type (Infectious Diseases Testing, Oncology Testing, Genetic Testing, Neurology Testing, Endocrinology Testing, Toxicology Testing and Others), End User (Hospital Laboratories, and Independent & Reference Laboratories) and Geography

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

