Global Acrylic Resin Coatings Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Acrylic resin coatings are manufactured from the acrylic/methacrylic polymers, and have inertness to the outdoor environment

The global acrylic resin coatings market is expected to register a high growth during the forecast period 2015-2025. High Demand for value-added functional offerings accelerates the growth of the global acrylic resin coatings market. Increasing disposable incomes and the increased focus on urbanization globally, is also predicted to lead to growth of the global acrylic resin coatings market over the forecast period. The emergence of new advanced technologies, particularly in the water-borne segment also fuels the growth of the global acrylic resin coatings market, for example, hybrid coatings like epoxy acrylic hybrid and alkyd acrylic hybrid aids in overcoming the shortcomings of the conventional acrylic coatings. The rising prices of raw materials may hinder the growth of the global acrylic resin coatings market over the forecast period.

This report focuses on Acrylic Resin Coatings volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Acrylic Resin Coatings market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Axalta Coating Systems

BASF Coatings

DOW Chemicals Company

Nippon Paint

PPG Industries

The Sherwin-Williams Company

The Valspar Corporation

Asian Paints

Jotun Group

Kansai Paint

RPM International

Dunn Edwards Paints

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Water-Borne

Solvent-Borne

Powder

Segment by Application

Construction

Marine

Industrial coatings

Automotive

Others

