Global Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.

Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing market.

Alcohol and drug testing equipment are used to test intoxication levels caused by alcohol and drug consumption. Breathalyzers, urine testing devices, oral testing devices, and hair testing devices, immunoassay analyzers, and chromatography instruments are widely used for testing alcohol and drug content in people.

Alcohol abuse and drug abuse represent a significant danger to society. Most users represent that the choice to be a user is a personal choice, but this is not the case. The reality is that drug and alcohol users kill people as they get behind a wheel and drive and as they let anger boil over into killing rage.

Not all users are killers surely, but there is a need for society to control abuse for the common good. These controls are likely to be put more in place going forward as the dangers are more commonly recognized and as the ability to detect users becomes more available at an affordable price.

The global Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Dragerwerk

Quest Product

Intoximeters

Alcoloc

AK Solutions

Alere

Lifeloc Technologie

MDP CMI / Lion

Securetec Detektions-Systeme AG

Alcovisor

National Patent Analytic Systems (NPAS) / Datamaste

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Drugs detection

Alcohol detection

Segment by Application

Federal departments

Hospitals

Rehabilitation centres

Private sectors

