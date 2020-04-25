Global Alpha-Amylase Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Alpha-Amylase market.

Alpha-amylase is an enzyme, which is used for protein hydrolysis. It is used for hydrolysing the alpha bonds of polymeric carbohydrate molecules i.e. polysaccharide to yield maltose and glucose. Thus, it helps in breakdown of starch and carbohydrates in the body and hence are used as inhibitors for weight loss. Alpha-Amylase is derived from plants, bacteria and fungi.

The use of alpha-amylase in the manufacturing of wide range of products such as animal feed, bakery goods, sugar products etc. is the major driver for the growth of global alpha-amylase market. The demand for convenience food is increasing and the rapid growth of food processing industry in the developing economies is expected to boost the growth of global alpha-amylase market. The need for renewable and sustainable energy solutions has increased the demand for biofuels. Amylase enzymes have significant role in the production of biofuels, which is anticipated to fuel global alpha-amylase market growth. The increasing consumer awareness regarding nutritious and healthy food and the rapid growth of nutraceuticals market during the forecast period, is anticipated to upsurge the demand for alpha-amylase.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Novozymes

Calzyme

Biogreen Technochem

Sigma-Aldrich

Enmex

Biolaxi Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Plants

Bacteria

Fungi

Segment by Application

Fruit Ripening

Medical Diagnostics

Flour Improvers

Malt Production

