Global Automated Slide Stainer Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Automated Slide Stainers automatically apply specific labeled antibodies, conjugated enzymes, and peroxidase to individual slides in a specific predetermined order. Improve throughput for staining protocols frequently needed in histology and cytology applications as well as considerably decreasing the time required for routine work in the laboratory. All models have simple interfaces that have multiple running programs for complete flexibility when staining slides.

In 2017, North America accounted for the largest share of the automated slide stainers market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Factors such as the highly developed healthcare system in this region, the easy accessibility to technologically advanced instruments, and the presence of major key players in the region are responsible for the large share of the North American automated slide stainers market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Roche

Agilent

Danaher

Biogenex

Thermo Fisher

Sakura Finetechnical

Merck Group

Biocare Medical

Hardy Diagnostics

General Data Company Inc.

Elitechgroup

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Hematoxylin and Eosin

Immunohistochemistry

In Situ Hybridization

Cytology

Microbiology

Hematology

Special Stains

Segment by Application

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Academic and Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Others

