Global Automotive Smartphone Integration Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Automotive smartphone integration is subjected to allow smartphones to ease the working of vehicles. By integrating smartphones with the vehicles driver and passenger can perform various kinds of activities like controlling Air Conditioner, start/stop engine, access music, internet radio, lights and GPS etc. Integration of smartphones with vehicles can increase security and safety as it can provide the information like security breach, parking availability and running condition of the vehicle. By integrating smartphones the infotainment systems of the vehicles can by managed and operated easily. Engagement time of people has been increased on personal mobile devices and hence they expect the same experience in their vehicle for information, user interface and entertainment.

Europe and Asia Pacific is expected to increase the demand of the automotive smartphone integration market as the demand of automobiles is increasing in these region and per capita income of the population is also increasing which can lead to a significant demand of automotive smartphone integration during the forecast period.

The global Automotive Smartphone Integration market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Smartphone Integration volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Smartphone Integration market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Apple

Google

Samsung

Delphi Automotive

Continental

NXP Semiconductors

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

3G

4G

5G

Wi-Fi

LTE

Others

Segment by Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

