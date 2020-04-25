Global Bread and Roll Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Bread and Roll market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Bread and Roll market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Bread and Roll market.”

A roll is a small, often round loaf of bread served as a meal accompaniment (eaten plain or with butter).A roll can be served and eaten whole or cut transversely and dressed with filling between the two halves. Rolls are also commonly used to make sandwiches similar to those produced using slices of bread. They are found in most cuisines all over the world.

Europe is the largest market in the global bread and rolls market and will retain its leadership during the forecast period. The influx of private labels, especially in Western Europe, and discount offered by grocery retailers are some of the key factors driving the growth of the market in the region. Some of the products that are in high demand in Europe are preservative and additives free, gluten-free bread and rolls products.

The global Bread and Roll market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Bread and Roll volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bread and Roll market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Associated British Foods

Almarai

Barilla Group

Grupo Bimbo

Goodman Fielder

Yamazaki Baking

Biscottes Auga Picard

Bakersland Grope

Britannia

Braces Bakery

Campbell Soup

Canada Bread

Fuji Baking Group

George Weston

Hostess Brands

HUL

Lieken

Maple Leaf Foods

Pasco Shikishima

Premier Foods

Takaki Bakery

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Artisanal bread and rolls

Industrial bread and rolls

In-store bakery

Tortilla

Segment by Application

Specialist retailers

Hypermarkets and supermarkets

Independent retailers

Convenience stores

Other

