Global Cathode Materials Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Cathode materials are the main component of batteries; they determine the energy density of a cell through cell voltage and / or capacity.

Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the major share of the overall cathode materials market in 2018. Major factors driving the growth of the Asia Pacific cathode materials market include the high demand for battery energy systems and the increasing battery consumers (automobiles, portable devices, and industrial) in Asia Pacific countries. The market growth in Asia Pacific countries is also driven by the shifting preference from fuel energy to battery energy due to CO2 emission regulations and government support through policy changes and subsidies. These have further increased the demand for electrified vehicles, including BEVs, PHEVs, and HEVs.

This report focuses on Cathode Materials volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cathode Materials market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Umicore

3M

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

Posco

Johnson Matthey

BASF

Hitachi Chemical

Kureha Corporation

Sumitomo Corporation

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Company

Showa Denko

DOW Chemical

Nichia Corporation

L&F

Pulead Technology Industry

Toda Kogyo Corp

Nei Corporation

Gravita India

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO)

Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)

Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO)

Lead Dioxide

Oxyhydroxide

Sodium Iron Phosphate

Others

Segment by Application

Lithium-ion Battery

Lead-acid Battery

Others

