Global Chocolate Spread Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

One of the most popular and highly consumed food product across the globe is chocolate. The chocolate spread is a sweet chocolate flavored paste which is mostly spread on bread, doughnuts, toasts, pancakes and other similar grain products. The spread usually contains cocoa and palm or vegetable oil and sometimes also contain butter, milk, sugar and additional flavors.

Earlier only children and young people are the key consumers of chocolate spread, but now old age groups are also enjoying the spread which will boost the growth of chocolate spread market. Another factor towards the growth of chocolate spread market is the increase in disposable income and expenditure power among the consumers which results in purchasing these products for themselves and indulging in new products. Moreover, the rising awareness among the consumers about the health benefits associated with the consumption of cocoa-rich dark chocolates, thereby contributing towards the growth of chocolate spread market. The dark chocolates help in preventing cardiac diseases and have many other benefits which help in increasing its popularity over the forthcoming years.

The global Chocolate Spread market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Chocolate Spread volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Chocolate Spread market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ferrero Rocher

The Hershey

Hormel Foods

The J.M. Smucker

PASCHA

Dr.Oetker India

YoungS

Andros

Date Lady

Flourish

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Bottles

Pouches

Cups

Others

Segment by Application

Store-Based Retailing

Online Retail

