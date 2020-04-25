Global Color Masterbatches Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Color Masterbatches market.

Color masterbatch is referred to as a concentrated blend of pigments or additives which is formed with the help of heating procedures by compressing or encapsulating the concentrate in a carrier resin. Color masterbatch is typically used to color plastics. Color masterbatches are also used in applications such as storage containers, roofing, cables, pipes, toys, electronics, cosmetic articles, seat belts, kitchenware and silage sheets.

By end user, the packaging segment has shown tremendous potential since past couple of years. This segment soared ahead with high market share and it is expected to continue this trend in the coming years. Globalization coupled with enhanced lifestyle has spurred the demand for color masterbatches from the packaging sector. The rising demand for more innovative and colorful solutions from the packaging sector coupled with increasing preference for polymers and plastics has increased the consumption of color masterbatches thus contributing to the growth of the global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Polyone

A.Schulman

Clariant

Ampacet

Techmer

Standridge Color

Ferro-Plast

Cabot

Uniform Color

Americhem

RTP

Marval Industries

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Standard Color

Tailor-made Color

Specialty Color

Segment by Application

Packaging

Automotive

Aerospace

Marine

Cosmetics And Pharmaceuticals

Electronics And Electrical

