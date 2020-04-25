Global DC Torque Tool Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the DC Torque Tool market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on DC Torque Tool Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the DC Torque Tool market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The growth of the DC torque tool market is propelled by various factors such as the increasing sales of commercial and passenger vehicles, the adoption of Industry 4.0 accelerates the use of DC torque tools. Moreover, the advent of DC brushless motors and Liion batteries has helped the DC torque tool market to evolve.

The energy industry is expected to drive the growth of the DC torque tool market owing to the huge growth in the wind energy industry. According to the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC), at the end of 2016, the worldwide total installed capacity of wind energy was 486,790 MW, which has grown about 12% from the previous year. Typically, the wind industry requirement for high torque fastening is fulfilled by pneumatic tools. However, the development of powerful tools and benefits such as quality control, ergonomics, and convenience offered by cordless power tools, especially in offshore wind installation, are some key factors driving the growth of the said market.

The global DC Torque Tool market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on DC Torque Tool volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall DC Torque Tool market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Atlas Copco AB

Apex Tool Group, LLC

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Ingersoll-Rand Plc

Hilti Corporation

Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. (TTi)

Uryu Seisaku, Ltd.

Makita Corporation

Gedore-Werkzeugfabrik GmbH & Co. KG

Panasonic Corporation

Hitachi Koki Co., Ltd.

ESTIC Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Corded

Cordless

Segment by Application

Handheld Tools

Fixtured Tools

