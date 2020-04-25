Global Electroencephalogram (EEG) Meter Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Electroencephalogram (EEG) Meter market.

Electroencephalogram (EEG) refers to the recording of electrical signals for detecting the abnormalities related to electrical activity of the brain

United States, followed by Europe, has the largest market for electroencephalogram (EEG) meter due to technological advancement, increasing prevalence of brain disorders, rise in healthcare expenditure, innovation in digitalized devices and developed medical sector in this region.

Asia is expected to experience high growth rate in the electroencephalogram (EEG) meter market in next few years due to developing healthcare infrastructure, increasing disposable income, growing incidence of neurological diseases and rise in awareness of neurological diseases in the region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Electrical Geodesics

Natus Medical

Medtronic

Cadwell Laboratories

Compumedics

Noraxon

NeuroWave Systems

Nihon Kohden

BrainScope

Integra LifeSciences

Elekta

Lifelines Neurodiagnostic

Jordan NeuroScience

Neurosoft

CAS Medical

Grass Technologies

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Modalities

Standalone (fixed) Devices

Portable Devices

By Type

Multi-Channel EEG

40-Channel EEG

32-Channel EEG

25-Channel EEG

21-Channel EEG

8-Channel EEG

Segment by Application

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals

Others

