Global Heating Element Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)
Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Heating Element market.
Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Heating Element Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Heating Element market during the forecast period (2019-2029).
It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.
“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Heating Element market.
Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Heating Element market.”
A typical Electric Heater is usually a coil, ribbon (straight or corrugated), or strip of wire that gives off heat much like a lamp filament. When an electric current flows through it, it glows red hot and converts the electrical energy passing through it into heat, which it radiates out in all directions.
Currently, there are many manufacturers companies in the world. The main market players are NIBE, Watlow, Chromalox, Zhenjiang Dongfang Electric Heating Technology Co.,Ltd, Friedr. Freek GmbH, OMEGA, Zoppas Industries, Thermowatt, Tutco Heating Solutions Group, Tempco Electric Heating Element Corporation and so on.
The global Heating Element market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Heating Element volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Heating Element market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
NIBE
Watlow
Chromalox
Zhenjiang Dongfang Electric Heating Technology Co.,Ltd
Friedr. Freek GmbH
OMEGA
Zoppas Industries
Thermowatt
Tutco Heating Solutions Group
Tempco Electric Heater Corporation
CCI Thermal Technologies
Headway Electric Heat Components CO.,LTD
Hotset GmbH
Minco
Durex Industries
Holroyd Components Ltd
Honeywell
Thermal Corporation
Winkler GmbH
Industrial Heater Corporation
Delta MFG
Wattco
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Immersion Heaters
Tubular Heaters
Circulation Heaters
Band Heaters
Strip Heaters
Coil Heaters
Flexible Heaters
Other Types
Segment by Application
Chemical & Plastics Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Transportation
Appliances
Others
