Global Laser Micro Perforation Equipment Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Laser micro perforation is a process of creating micro holes in the packaging materials of products. Micro perforation helps to control airflow and moisture release that ensures product freshness, leading to increased shelf-life. The controlled airflow helps in making the packages more compressed which reduces the shipping cost as the products can easily be stacked. Laser micro perforation also helps in generating a series of small holes on packaging to create a simple tear path.Traditional perforation punctures the flexible packaging films and leaves tears that take away from the aesthetics of the packaging. Laser micro perforation burns through the material, resulting in a cleaner, smaller, and more precise hole.

Europe held the majority share of the global laser micro perforation equipment market in 2017.

This report focuses on Laser Micro Perforation Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Laser Micro Perforation Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Coherent-Rofin

Comexi Group

MLT Micro Laser Technology

El.En Group

AZCO Corp

B&B Verpackungstechnik

ID Technology

Karlville Development Group

LaserPin

LasX Industries

Maklaus

SEI S.P.A

Preco Inc

Stewarts of America

Synrad

Universal Converting Equipment

Hans Laser Technology

Guangzhou Laisai Laser Equipment

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Co2 Lasers

Nd:YAG Lasers

Segment by Application

Packing

Automotive

Electronics and Semiconductors

Others

