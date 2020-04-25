Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Micro Inverter market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Micro Inverter Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Micro Inverter market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Micro Inverter Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Micro Inverter market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Micro Inverter market.”

Micro inverter is an emerging solar inverter technology used to convert direct current (DC) electricity generated by solar panels into alternating current (AC) electricity.

The presence of key market players in the U.S. and rising micro inverter installation activities, primarily in residential sector, have fueled the market growth.

Micro inverter installation is more expensive than central and string inverter installation as it requires more components such as interconnecting cables, sealing caps and terminators.

It is expected that the penetration rate of micro inverters into Japanese market would increase drastically to 7% of total installations by 2019. Another factor for catalyzing the market in Japan could be micro inverter suppliers obtaining Japan Electrical Safety & Environment Technology Laboratories (JET) certification.

The global Micro Inverter market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Micro Inverter volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Micro Inverter market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Enphase Energy

ABB Group

SunPower

SMA Solar Technology

Delta Energy Systems

SolarEdge Technologies

ReneSola

Siemens

P&P Energy Technology

Involar

Alencon Systems

Delta Energy

Altenergy Power

Ampt

Array Power

Chilicon Power

i-Energy

KACO New Energy

Petra Systems

Solantro

Sparq Systems

Tigo Energy

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Type

Single-phase

Three-phase

By Connection

Stand-Alone

Grid-Connected

Segment by Application

Utility

Residential

Commercial

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Micro Inverter Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580