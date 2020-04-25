Global Motorcycle Twin Cylinder Engine Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Motorcycle Twin Cylinder Engine market.

Motorcycle engines are used to power the motorcycles. Two-stroke or four-stroke internal combustion engines (ICE) are used in the motorcycles. The majority of existing motorcycles use internal combustion engines that utilize the energy released by burning fuel to turn a crankshaft. The twin cylinder engine is the most popular type of engine used in motorcycles and automobiles. It consists of two cylinders configured to rotate the crankshaft, and each piston present in the twin cylinder engine revolves the crankshaft at an angle of 360°.

The rising requirement for the V-twin engines is mainly due to the fulfilment of the necessities of strict exhaust emissions, high efficiency, and availability of low and medium power ranges. Also, the huge demand for the engine has raised the overall market share of Harley-Davidson that mainly uses this air-cooled V-twin engine. Further, the increased durability and reliability offered by the V-twin engines will drive the market growth during the forecast period. This will also drive the growth of the V-twin engine market.

This report focuses on Motorcycle Twin Cylinder Engine volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Motorcycle Twin Cylinder Engine market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ducati Motor Holding

Harley Davidson

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Triumph Motorcycles

Yamaha Motor

BMW Motorrad

Honda

KTM

Suzuki

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Inline-twin Cylinder

Flat-twin Cylinder

V-twin Cylinder

Segment by Application

OEMs

Aftermarkets

