Global Oral Controlled Release Drug Delivery Technology Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

The combination of various technologies helps in rapidly overcoming problems associated with poorly soluble candidates. This is being aided through greater technology sharing through various conferences and symposiums where companies sharing similar thought processes meet and plan eventual outcomes. This helps in better pricing and rapid time to market for the otherwise unviable products in the short run. A higher adoption of combination approaches is expected to boost the global market for oral controlled release drug delivery technology.

The Dissolution Controlled Release System segment dominated the global oral controlled release drug delivery technology market in terms of revenue in 2017, and the trend is projected to continue throughout the forecast period.

This report focuses on Oral Controlled Release Drug Delivery Technology volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Oral Controlled Release Drug Delivery Technology market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AstraZeneca

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Sun Pharmaceuticals

Abbott

Merck

Novartis

Pfizer

Mylan

Sanofi

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Diffusion Controlled Release System

Dissolution Controlled Release System

Osmotically Controlled Release System

Dissolution & Diffusion Controlled Release System

Ion Exchange Resins Controlled Release

Hydro-dynamically Balanced Drug Delivery System

Others

Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical

Medical

Others

