Global Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) are polymers that are derived from the polyester class. PHAs are naturally produced by microorganisms through the fermentation process and can also be produced from other renewable resources such as sugars and lipids. PHAs are classified under the bacterial polyesters family, which are further sub-classified under bioplastics. These are synthesized naturally from sugars and lipids through the bacterial fermentation process. These are biodegradable and are used for the manufacturing of bioplastics. They can also be produced by synthetic processes.

On the basis of key regions, the Asia-Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest rate from 2018 to 2023, as countries in this region are expected to achieve high growth in the bio medical, agriculture, and packaging sectors; this would lead to a high demand for PHA based bioplastics.

The global Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BioMatera

Bio-on

Danimer Scientific

TianAn Biologic Materials

Tianjin GreenBio Materials

Yield10 Bioscience

Bluepha

Cardia Bioplastics

CJ CheilJedang

Full Cycle Bioplastics

Kaneka

Newlight Technologies

PHB Industrial

PolyFerm Canada

Shenzhen Ecomann Biotechnology

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

PHA monomers

PHA co-polymers

PHA terpolymers

Segment by Application

Packaging

Food services

Bio medical

Agriculture

Others

