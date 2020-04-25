Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Seed Treatment market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Seed Treatment Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Seed Treatment market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Seed Treatment Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Seed Treatment market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Seed Treatment market.”

Seed treatment involves the use of processes and products for effective integrated pest management (IPM). It is a sustainable agricultural practice as the use of these products and processes targets the diseases and pests with lower dosages of active ingredients per hectare. Farmers struggle in controlling certain early season soil-borne pests and seed-borne diseases when they do not use treated seeds and have to resort to less environment-friendly and more expensive methods.

The American region accounted for the highest adoption of seed treatment in 2017, majorly contributed by countries such as the US, Brazil, and Canada. The high adoption of insecticide seed treatment for corn, soybeans, and canola in these countries are the major reasons for their dominance in the market. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for seed treatment in agricultural applications from 2018 to 2023. The significant growth in adoption of biologicals strengthened the market potential for local manufacturers to develop better and more efficient products such as biostimulants and biofertilizers.

The global Seed Treatment market is valued at 5410 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 11800 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Seed Treatment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Seed Treatment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bayer

Syngenta

BASF

DowDupont

Nufarm

FMC

Arysta Lifescience

Sumitomo Chemical

UPL

Incotec

Germains

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Chemical seed treatment

Biological seed treatment

Physical seed treatment

Segment by Application

Cereals & grains

Oilseeds & pulses

Other crops

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Seed Treatment Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580