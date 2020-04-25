Global Semiconductor Photoresist Stripping Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Semiconductor Photoresist Stripping market.

"The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Semiconductor Photoresist Stripping market.

Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Semiconductor Photoresist Stripping market."

Photoresist stripping equipment is used to remove the residuals of photoresists from silicon wafer after it is etched during the semiconductor chip fabrication process. The equipment plays an important role in the chip fabrication process in ensuring that the silicon wafers are free from impurities.

The semiconductor photoresist stripping market was dominated by the foundries segment, which accounted for almost 58% of the total market share. This market research study reveals that the foundries segment will continue to dominate this market because of the transition of the market towards fabless models. This recent shift towards fabless models will compel IDMs to increase their order quantity to foundries, which will subsequently increase the demand for photo stripping equipment from this segment to increase production capacity.

APAC will dominate the semiconductor photoresist stripping market during the forecast period. The estimated rise in demand from APAC countries and the presence of a number of foundries in the region will fuel market growth in the coming years.

The global Semiconductor Photoresist Stripping market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Semiconductor Photoresist Stripping volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Semiconductor Photoresist Stripping market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Lam Research

Mattson Technology

PSK

S3 Alliance

Surplus Global

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Positive Photoresist Stripping

Negative Photoresist Stripping

Segment by Application

Foundries

IDM (Integrated Device Manufacturers)

