Global Silicone Elastomers Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.

Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed.

Silicones or polysiloxanes consist of alternating silicone-oxygen backbone, an aromatic group. This made a versatile silicone based-polymer. It is generally classified into elastomer, resins, or fluids based on their molecular weight. Silicone elastomers are mainly cross-linked and need to be vulcanized. They come in different forms, such as open cell foams, solids, thermally conductive, and cell sponges.

Currently, Asia-Pacific is the largest silicone elastomers market, in terms of both volume and value, followed by Europe. Countries such as China, the U.S., and Germany are the major silicone elastomers markets. The growing automobile manufacturers in China and foreign direct investment in the country is increasing the demand of silicone elastomers. Developing countries in Asia-Pacific, especially China and Japan, have also emerged as the key markets for silicone elastomers.

The global Silicone Elastomers market is valued at 4940 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 8170 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Silicone Elastomers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Silicone Elastomers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Momentive Performance Materials

Wacker Chemie

Dow Corning

Shin-Etsu Chemical

KCC

China National Bluestar

Reiss Manufacturing

Mesgo

Zhejiang Xinan Chemical Industrial

Specialty Silicone Products

Quantum Silicones

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

High Temperature Vulcanized

Room Temperature Vulcanized

Liquid Silicone Rubber

Segment by Application

Automotive & Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Healthcare

Consumer Goods

Industrial Machinery

Others

