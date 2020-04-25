Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Silicone Surfactants market.

Global Silicone Surfactants Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Silicone surfactants, also known as ËœSuper Wetting/Spreading Agents, lower surface tension beyond that of conventional nonionic surfactants. There are two types of silicone surfactants: (i) water-soluble, which spreads the water droplet prior to drying, and (ii) oil-soluble, which spreads the oil fraction of a spray droplet after the water has evaporated. Some silicone surfactants can be blended with co-surfactants to minimize excess evaporation and run-off.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to lead the silicone surfactants market in 2018 and is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to increasing demand for silicone surfactants from the regions personal care, construction, textile, paints & coatings, and agriculture end-use industries, particularly in China and India. The region is a lucrative market for personal care products, polyurethane foams, and agrochemicals, among others.

The global Silicone Surfactants market is valued at 120 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 210 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Silicone Surfactants volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Silicone Surfactants market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Evonik

Dow Corning

Momentive Performance Materials

Wacker Chemie

Innospec

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Siltech

Ele

Elkem

Supreme Silicones

Silibase Silicone

Jiangsu Maysta Chemical

Hangzhou Ruijiang Performance Material Science

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Ionic Surfactants

Nonionic Surfactants

Segment by Application

Personal Care

Construction

Textile

Paints & Coatings

Agriculture

Others

