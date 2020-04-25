Global Snack Bars Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Snack Bars market.

A snack bar usually refers to an inexpensive food counter that is part of a permanent structure where snack foods and light meals are sold.

During 2017, the energy and nutrition bars market segment accounted for the major shares of this market. With the growing awareness towards the need for following healthy lifestyle trends, consumers have started preferring energy and nutrition bars. The consumption of energy and nutrition bars is expected to rise among consumers aged 65 and older, since they have started to prefer food products that can provide energy and higher nutrition benefits.

The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment accounted for the major market shares, during 2017. Owing to the rising demand for on-the-go healthy convenience snacks, these stores are focusing on increasing the shelf spaces for different types of snack bars. The expansion of the shelf space at these stores will significantly boost the growth of the snack bars market.

The global Snack Bars market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Snack Bars volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Snack Bars market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

General Mills

Mars

Kellogg

The Hain Celestial Group

Nestle

Quaker Oats Company

KIND Snacks

Clif Bar & Companys

Atkins Nutritionals

Earnest Eats

Oriole Healthy Food

Quest Nutrition

Small Planet Foods

Soul Sprout

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Energy and Nutrition Bar

Granola Bar

Breakfast Bar

Segment by Application

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Convenience Stores

Specialist Retailers

Online Retailers

