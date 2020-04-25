Global Soup Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Soup market.

Soup is basically a liquid food item that can be served hot or cold. Different vegetables, meat, and seasonings and condiments are added to lend it flavor and texture.

The wet soup segment includes several variants of soup such as canned soup, chilled soup, ready-to-serve soup, and artisanal soup. The rising focus on innovations in flavors and packaging is driving the purchase volume of wet soup at restaurants or soup bars. The popularity of chilled soup among consumers is growing since people perceive chilled soup to be more healthy than other variants.

The wide prevalence of organized retail in the US is driving the sales of soup products such as vegetable soup, beef barley soup, celery soup and chicken soup through hypermarkets and supermarkets. Consumers prefer this distribution channel because these stores have shelf space and storage for a wide variety of products from different vendors. This in turn, enables consumers to choose products based on their preferred flavor and brand.

Conagra Brands

CSC Brand (Campbell Soup Company)

General Mills

Nestle

The Kraft Heinz Company

Unilever

Amys Kitchen

Bear Creek Country Kitchens

Hain Celestial

Kettle Cuisine

Kroger

Maruchan

Pacific Foods

The Original SoupMan

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Wet Soup

Dry Soup

Broth and Stock

Bouillon

Segment by Application

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Food and Drink Specialists

Online Retails

